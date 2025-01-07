Southern US On Alert: Next Round Of Snow And Freezing Temperatures To Impact Florida, Texas, Arkansas, And Louisiana

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A major winter storm system continues to cause widespread disruption across the southern United States, with ice, snow, and freezing winds affecting areas that are not typically impacted by severe winter weather. The storm has already left its mark, downing trees, triggering power outages, and threatening a freeze in cities like Florida and Dallas.

On Tuesday morning, temperatures at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport plunged to a wind chill of 16°F (-9°C), according to the National Weather Service . The deep freeze is expected to extend throughout the southern US over the coming days, as a low-pressure system forms near south Texas by Wednesday. This system is anticipated to bring snow to parts of Texas, including Dallas , and spread into Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

Southern US faces continued winter weather

A meteorologist warned that colder-than-normal temperatures would persist, with snow and ice likely to form across northern Texas and southern Oklahoma by Thursday morning. The National Weather Service's Peter Mullinax noted that the storm 's southern progression will bring disruptive snow and ice to the lower Mississippi Valley, potentially complicating travel in the coming days.

As the storm moves eastward, lingering snow and ice will remain in the central Plains and Ohio Valley, extending into the Atlantic. With temperatures staying well below freezing, black ice could pose a significant hazard for travelers, particularly in the affected areas.

Dangerous conditions expected

Travelers are urged to exercise caution, as conditions are expected to remain dangerous for the next few days. Freezing temperatures and the potential for re-freezing could lead to hazardous roads, power outages, and disruption to daily life across the affected regions.