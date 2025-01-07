عربي


Himachal Pradesh Earthquake: 3.4 Magnitude Quake Shakes Mandi

1/7/2025 3:34:51 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.

“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X. (ANI)

Live Mint

