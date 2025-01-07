Himachal Pradesh Earthquake: 3.4 Magnitude Quake Shakes Mandi
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). Also Read
As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.
“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X. (ANI)
