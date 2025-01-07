Himachal Pradesh Earthquake: 3.4 Magnitude Quake Shakes Mandi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).



| Earthquake Today LIVE: 126 killed in Tibet after 6.8 magnitude tremor

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.

“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X. (ANI)