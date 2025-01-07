'Raw Dogging' And 'Maladaptive Daydreaming': Travelers Are Escaping Boring Long Journeys With These Hacks - Find Out How

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Travelers are finding new ways to make long journeys more bearable. According to a recent report by the New York Post, two trends - "raw dogging" and "maladaptive daydreaming" - are gaining popularity, with many turning to these methods to help pass the time, even if it means slipping into a state of mental escapism.

What is raw dogging?

"Raw dogging" refers to a travel hack where passengers stare into oblivion for hours on end, with some enduring up to 12-hour stretches without any distractions. The practice involves passengers gazing blankly ahead or out the window, intentionally disconnecting from their surroundings and letting the time pass without engaging with their environment. For some, it's become a simple and effective way to survive long, monotonous travel.

What is Maladaptive daydreaming: A growing trend

While raw dogging has its fans, another method, maladaptive daydreaming, is gaining significant attention, particularly among women. This involves staring off into the distance and mentally crafting elaborate life scenarios and fantasies. Passengers become lost in their imagination, envisioning various plot twists or alternative realities to escape the dullness of travel.

The news report said social media users have widely shared their experiences of maladaptive daydreaming. Many travelers reported using train or plane rides as an opportunity to immerse themselves in fantasy worlds, inventing numerous plot twists or imagining different life outcomes to situations from their past. For some, this form of daydreaming becomes an engaging way to pass the time, while others enjoy creating and revisiting fictional scenarios.

The New York Post notes that many viewers resonated with these daydreaming habits, grateful they aren't alone in practicing this form of mental escapism.

Expert opinions on maladaptive daydreaming

While these practices offer a temporary distraction, experts have raised concerns about the potential impact of excessive daydreaming. Some scientists suggest that maladaptive daydreaming could be a way for individuals to cope with underlying issues such as anxiety. However, the excessive use of daydreaming as a coping mechanism can sometimes have negative effects, leading to difficulties in focusing on real-life tasks and social interactions.

Neuroscientist Mark Williams saying maladaptive daydreaming could be a way of coping with anxiety, told Escape, as reported by The Post,““Maladaptive daydreaming occurs when people use daydreaming to cope with a mental health issue such as anxiety. It is maladaptive because it impacts their lives in negative ways. They will often spend hours daydreaming when they are at work, school, or with loved ones rather than interacting with the people around them and getting real work done in real life.”

The news report stated that many people find solace in knowing they are not alone in their habit of daydreaming and feel validated by others who share similar experiences. These shared stories highlight the appeal of daydreaming as a way to mentally escape from the stress of daily life or the tedium of travel.

As the New York Post reported, while these practices might seem odd, they reflect a growing trend of finding comfort and distraction during long travel times. Whether it's staring into the abyss with“raw dogging” or crafting intricate fictional worlds through maladaptive daydreaming, these methods are offering travelers unique ways to pass the time while journeying toward their destinations.