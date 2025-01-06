Viral Video: Mother-Daughter Duo Fall In Front Of Rhino In Kaziranga Here's What Happened Next

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A mother and daughter duo enjoying a jeep safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park, home to one-horned rhinos, found themselves in the midst of a gut-wrenching experience when what was supposed to be a fun ride became a tale of narrow escape.

An undated circulating on social has caught the attention of wildlife enthusiasts and netizens because of how things could have taken a tragic twist in this tale of a miraculous escape.

As seen in the viral video , a rhinoceros casually strolled behind a different safari jeep when three other jeeps, full of tourists, decided to rush away.

| Viral video: US woman shares 'hardest cultural adjustment' after moving to India

The first two jeeps turned rather sharply, causing a young girl and her mother to fall flat on the ground. The duo can be heard crying for help.

Meanwhile, another rhinoceros can then be seen aggressively approaching the third tourist vehicle, steps away from where the girl and her mother had fallen. Looking at the rhino stomping in anger, the jeep pulled back.

According to media reports, after a near-miss with nature's mighty giant, the women successfully climbed back into their jeep.

| Caught on camera: Rhino kills biker near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam Watch the horrific video here:

NDTV reported that the Kaziranga administration has launched an investigation into the incident and has urged tourists to remain vigilant during safaris.

| Viral Video: Social media influencer moves to Seoul Record tourist inflow in Kaziranga in two decades

Kaziranga National Park recorded the highest tourist inflow in the last two decades, with 1,64,636 people visiting its four ranges since its opening this season in October 2024, an official told news agency PTI.

The park earned a revenue of ₹43,226,225 from the entry fee, which is a testament to its growing appeal and the success of recent initiatives, the official added.

The park generally remains open from October to May, after which it takes a monsoon break.

In October 2024, 30,058 tourists visited the park, up from 17,271 in the same month the previous year. In November, there were 53,367 visitors, compared to 35,006 the year before, and in December, the number rose to 81,211 from 65,139 in 2023, the official said.