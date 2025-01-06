'Old Practice Of Pakistan To Blame Neighbours': India Unequivocally Condemns Airstrikes Killing Civilians In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indian authorities have "unequivocally" condemned Pakistani that killed several Afghan civilians last month. The of External Affairs also deemed it an“old practice” of Islamabad to blame neighbours for its internal failures.

"We have noted the reports on airstrikes on Afghan civilians, including women and children, in which several precious lives have been lost. We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures. We have also noted the response of an Afghan spokesperson in this regard," he said.