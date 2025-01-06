Anupam Kher Says Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Has Left A Profound Impact On Him

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Veteran Anupam Kher has lauded the internationally acclaimed "All We Imagine as Light" by Payal Kapadia and said that it has left a profound impact on him.

Talking about the film, which has made its OTT debut, Anupam said: "'All We Imagine as Light has left a profound impact on me. It's rare to come across a film that not only tells a story but also stirs something deep within you. The narrative, the visuals, and the performances all come together so seamlessly, creating an experience that lingers in your heart. I want to congratulate the entire team for their incredible hard work and for earning the recognition they truly deserve."

Heaping praise on "All We Imagine as Light", he said it reminds why cinema is a strong medium.

Anupam further added, "It's films like these that remind us why cinema is such a powerful medium. I'm delighted that Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming it for the audience, this story deserves to be watched by everyone."

"All We Imagine as Light" deals with the life of two Malayali nurses working in Mumbai. The first one is Prabha, a straitlaced woman yearning for her absent husband, and the other one is her outgoing roommate Anu, who ends up being a part of a forbidden love affair.

Before arriving on the OTT, Payal Kapadia's "All We Imagine As Light" created history by becoming the first Indian film in the last 30 years to run in the main competition at the Cannes Film Festival and was feted with the 'Grand Prix' honour.

In addition to this, it was also nominated for the Golden Globes Awards in not one but two categories - 'the Best Motion Picture' (Non-English Language) and 'the Best Director'. Payal is the third Asian woman to be nominated in the 'Best Director' category.

Furthermore, "All We Imagina As Light" also received a nomination in the 'Best Foreign Language Film' category at The Critics Choice Awards.