Qatar Central Bank advises public to safeguard personal information

(MENAFN) The Qatar Central (QCB) has advised the public to avoid sharing personal information on social media platforms.



"Your data is your responsibility, keep your information private and protect yourself from risks," QCB stated in a post yesterday.



Expanding on the topic of data privacy, the bank explained, "Personal information includes everything related to you, such as your name, date of birth, and address. Documents like your ID, passport, and driver's license are also considered sensitive personal information."



"Your data is your responsibility, keep your information private and protect yourself from risks. Your account details, including email addresses, usernames, and passwords, form your digital identity. Your credit card information grants access to your money. If you don’t share it with others, don’t share it online," it added.



Qatar is dedicated to protecting the privacy of personal data.



Data Privacy Day, observed annually on January 28, serves as an important reminder of the need to protect personal information for both individuals and organizations. It emphasizes the significance of safeguarding personal data in today’s digital world and highlights the importance of handling such information with care.

MENAFN06012025000045016755ID1109057698