RPF Training Centre To Be Set Up In Karnataka’S Mysuru, Railway Minister Assures Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday assured Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, of establishing a Railway Protection Force (RPF) training centre in Karnataka's K.R. Nagar town, Mysuru district.

During a meeting with the Railway Minister in New Delhi, Kumaraswamy presented this proposal, which received an immediate positive response from the Railway Minister. Terming it a significant initiative, Vaishnaw assured personal attention to the project, the official statement by Union Minister Kumaraswamy stated.

Kumaraswamy submitted a formal request to open the RPF training school in K.R. Nagar, emphasising the need to prioritise railway safety in the Mysuru region. Highlighting the increasing passenger traffic in the area, Kumaraswamy stressed that railway security is a crucial aspect. The Railway Minister assured immediate action on the matter.

Kumaraswamy also brought to the notice of Vaishnaw that the old railway station in K.R. Nagar had been relocated during H.D. Deve Gowda's tenure as Prime Minister. The site of the old station remains vacant, and there are no land acquisition issues, making it ideal for the training centre.

He further added that establishing the RPF training school would generate large-scale employment, providing direct and indirect opportunities to local youth and contributing to the development of the Mysuru region.

Kumaraswamy also discussed expediting various pending railway projects in the state with the Railway Minister.

The Minister approved Kumaraswamy's proposal to construct a railway flyover at a level crossing between Ramanagara and Channapatna. Vaishnaw assured immediate action on this matter as well.

Responding to a request to upgrade Sakleshpur railway station on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru route, Vaishnaw confirmed that work is already underway. He assured the speedy completion of the project and the establishment of a modern railway station.

Kumaraswamy demanded approval for a new train on the Mumbai-Bengaluru-Mangaluru route via Hassan. Approval for new broad-gauge railway lines in the Koppal district and immediate approval for the Hejjala-Kanakapura-Malavalli-Kollegal-Yelandur-Chamarajanagar railway line was also sought.

Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is committed to Karnataka's development, promising the speedy completion of railway projects and thorough evaluation of new proposals. The Railway Minister positively addressed all these demands, he added.

The Railway Minister assured complete support for steel and scrap transport across the country.