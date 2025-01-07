Hesai Flat On Revealing New Product

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hesai (NASDAQ: HSAI) shares were little changed Tuesday, as the global leader in lidar unveiled its brand-new next generation ADAS lidar the AT1440, an automotive-grade lidar with 1440 channels, and its solid-state blind-spot FTX lidar, designed for automotive and robotics, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

As the world's first 1440-channel automotive-grade lidar, AT1440 is equipped with Hesai's latest Gen 4 proprietary technology platform, leveraging advanced high-efficiency photodetection and ultra-high parallel processing technologies. The AT1440 pushes the boundaries of resolution, achieving an angular resolution of 0.02°, and delivers ultra-high-definition image-level point clouds. It offers a resolution more than 30 times (1) higher than mainstream automotive lidars, capturing every detail with 3D precision.

In addition to the AT1440, Hesai announced its next-generation solid-state FTX lidar for ADAS-equipped passenger cars and robotic applications. Utilizing fully-solid-state electronic scanning technology, it supports a maximum FOV of 180° x 140°, giving it the largest field of view in the world for an automotive-grade solid-state lidar. FTX's range can reach 30 m @10% reflectivity with outstanding resolution, achieving a point rate of 492,000 points per second, 2.5 times higher than its previous generation. FTX's high-definition blind-spot scanning enables it to capture objects like strollers, pedestrians, and electric scooters and vehicles in great detail.

HSAI shares dropped three cents to $14.73.









