Hesai Flat On Revealing New Product
Date
1/7/2025 10:13:20 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Hesai technology (NASDAQ: HSAI) shares were little changed Tuesday, as the global leader in lidar Technology unveiled its brand-new next generation ADAS lidar the AT1440, an automotive-grade lidar with 1440 channels, and its solid-state blind-spot FTX lidar, designed for automotive and robotics, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.
As the world's first 1440-channel automotive-grade lidar, AT1440 is equipped with Hesai's latest Gen 4 proprietary technology platform, leveraging advanced high-efficiency photodetection and ultra-high parallel processing technologies. The AT1440 pushes the boundaries of resolution, achieving an angular resolution of 0.02°, and delivers ultra-high-definition image-level point clouds. It offers a resolution more than 30 times (1) higher than mainstream automotive lidars, capturing every detail with 3D precision.
In addition to the AT1440, Hesai announced its next-generation solid-state FTX lidar for ADAS-equipped passenger cars and robotic applications. Utilizing fully-solid-state electronic scanning technology, it supports a maximum FOV of 180° x 140°, giving it the largest field of view in the world for an automotive-grade solid-state lidar. FTX's range can reach 30 m @10% reflectivity with outstanding resolution, achieving a point rate of 492,000 points per second, 2.5 times higher than its previous generation. FTX's high-definition blind-spot scanning enables it to capture objects like strollers, pedestrians, and electric scooters and vehicles in great detail.
HSAI shares dropped three cents to $14.73.
MENAFN07012025000212011056ID1109063958
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.