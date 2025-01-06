blepharoplasty By Dr. Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini GP Aesthetics

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Dr. Shahrzad Mojtabavi Naeini GP Aesthetics International Modern Hospital

1. Can you please define blepharoplasty?



Blepharoplasty is a surgical procedure that removes excess skin, fat, from the eyelids.

It is performed to improve the appearance of the eyelids, addressing drooping upper lids or puffy under-eye bags.



2. Can you describe how the procedure is done?



Blepharoplasty typically begins with local anaesthesia and sedation .

For upper eyelids, an incision is made along the natural crease to remove excessive fat and tissue.

For lower eyelids, the incision can be made just below the lash line or inside the eyelid . The doctor removes tissue and tightens the area.



3. What are the purposes of blepharoplasty?



To reduce signs of ageing, like sagging eyelids or under-eye bags, for a rejuvenated appearance.



4. What are some of the most common complications patients experience after undergoing blepharoplasty?



Swelling and bruising

Dry eyes or excessive tearing

Temporary blurred vision

Asymmetry in eyelids

Difficulty closing the eyes fully

Mild scarring



5. Can you describe the potential risks associated with anaesthesia during eyelid surgery?



Allergic reactions to anaesthetic agents

Respiratory complications

Nausea or vomiting post-procedure

Prolonged drowsiness



6. How does poor surgical technique impact the results of a blepharoplasty procedure?



Poor technique can lead to complications such as:

Overcorrection or undercorrection of tissue removal

Uneven eyelids

Visible scarring

Incomplete eyelid closure, leading to dryness and irritation



7. What symptoms should patients be aware of post-surgery that may indicate a negative outcome?



Persistent swelling or redness

Severe pain unrelieved by medication

Vision changes or loss

Infection signs ( fever, discharge)

Difficulty closing the eyes



8. How can excessive scarring or uneven eyelids occur after blepharoplasty, and what can be done to mitigate these risks?



Excessive scarring may result from poor healing, improper suturing, or patient-specific factors.

Uneven eyelids can occur due to imbalanced tissue removal. To reduce these risks;

First of all, you should choose a skilled surgeon and second follow pre- and post-operative care instructions and use scar treatments if needed .



9. Are there specific demographic factors (age, skin type, underlying health conditions) that can increase the likelihood of negative outcomes from eyelid surgery?



Generally, older age increases healing time.

Thinner or darker skin tones may show scars more obviously.

diabetes or autoimmune disorders can impair healing.

Smokers and individuals with dry eye syndrome are at higher risk for complications.



10. Can you discuss the psychological impact of unsatisfactory results from blepharoplasty on patients?



It can lead to emotional distress, reduced self-confidence, and dissatisfaction with appearance. This may cause anxiety, depression. corrective procedures can help address these concerns.





11. What measures can patients take prior to surgery to reduce the risk of complications and negative outcomes?



Choose an experienced surgeon.

Stop smoking weeks before surgery.

Disclose all medical history and medications.

Follow pre - and post-operative instructions





12. In cases of post-operative complications, what options do patients have for corrective procedures?



Non-surgical treatments, like fillers or laser therapy, for minor adjustments.

Revision blepharoplasty to address asymmetry or excess tissue.





13. How important is it for potential patients to have realistic expectations about the results of blepharoplasty, and how can unrealistic expectations lead to dissatisfaction?



Realistic expectations are crucial for patient satisfaction. Unrealistic goals may lead to disappointment, even if the surgery is technically successful. Clear communication with the surgeon about achievable outcomes can prevent dissatisfaction.



