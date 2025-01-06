Big Data Analytics In Retail Market Size Expected To Reach $25,560 Million By 2028

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Increase in spending on big data analytics tools and surge growth of sector the growth of the global big data analytics in retail market.

The global Big Data Analytics in Retail size was valued at $4,854 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,560 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in spending on big data analytics tools, increase in need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, surge in adoption of customer-centric strategies, and rise in awareness regarding benefits of big data analytics in retail are major factors that fuel growth of the big data analytics in retail market. In addition, rise in growth of the e-commerce sector also propels growth of this market. However, issues in collecting and collating data from disparate systems are expected to hinder the big data analytics in retail market growth. On the contrary, integration of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in big data analytics in retail is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years. Big data analytics in retail helps in detecting customer behavior, discovering customer shopping patterns and trends, improving quality of customer service, and achieving better customer retention and satisfaction. It can be used by retailers for customer segmentation, customer loyalty analysis, pricing analysis, cross selling, supply chain management, demand forecasting, market basket analysis, finance and fixed asset management and more. although the on-premise big data analytics in retail deployment is considerable in Europe, penetration and availability of cloud for mass users are expected to open-up significant opportunities for growth of the big data analytics in retail market. Low operational costs associated with cloud-based big data analytics in retail is expected to influence various medium & small sized enterprises to implement cloud enabled big data analytics in retail and extend support for growth of big data analytics in retail. Further, retail data analytics brings value to decision-making and provides actionable insights, giving retail companies competitive advantages and enabling them to chart cost structures more efficiently. By deployment, the on-premise deployment model for big data analytics in retail enables installation of software and permits applications to run on systems present in premises of an organization instead of putting on server space or cloud. These types of software offer enhanced security features, which drive their adoption in largescale financial institutions and other data sensitive organizations, where security is priority. On-premise-based software is known for better maintenance of servers and continuous system facilitates implementation of these big data analytics in retail. In addition, on-premise deployment mode is considered widely useful in large enterprises as it involves a significant investment to implement and organizations need to purchase interconnected servers as well as software to manage the system. Furthermore, better security of data as compared to cloud-based software promotes its adoption among organizations. Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2028. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the largest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period. Based on application, the supply chain operations management segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global big data analytics in retail market, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. However, the customer analytics segment is estimated to cite the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2028. Rise in expenditure on big data analytics tools, surge in need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, and growth of e-commerce sector drive the growth of the global Big Data Analytics in Retail Market. However, collecting and collating the data from disparate systems hamper the market growth. Moreover, integration of new technologies such as IoT, AI and machine learning in big data analytics in retail and growing demand of predictive analytics in retail expected to usher a plethora of opportunities in the future. The key players profiled in this report include ORACLE CORPORATION, ADOBE INC., TIBCO SOFTWARE INC., SAS INSTITUTE INC., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, SAP SE, SISENSE INC., TERADATA CORPORATION, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION, CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.

