Austrian coalition discussions fall apart, enhancing right-wing party

(MENAFN) Austria's attempts to form a centrist coalition have collapsed after prolonged negotiations following the September 2024 elections. Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced on Saturday that talks between his party, the Austrian People’s Party (OVP), and the Social Party (SPO) failed to reach an agreement. As a result, the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), which secured 28.8% of the vote, has emerged stronger than ever, despite efforts to exclude it from power.



Nehammer expressed regret over the collapse, acknowledging that the negotiations faltered due to an inability to compromise, particularly after the small liberal Neos party withdrew from discussions. He confirmed that he would step down as both chancellor and leader of the OVP in the coming days to allow for an orderly transition. Nehammer blamed “destructive forces” within the SPO for the impasse, while SPO leader Andreas Babler criticized the OVP for pushing towards a government involving the FPO, which he said could harm Austrian democracy.



Austria now faces the prospect of new elections if a viable coalition cannot be formed. Until then, a caretaker government is expected to manage day-to-day affairs. The FPO, which has been a part of Austrian politics since the 1950s, now finds itself in a stronger position, led by Herbert Kickl. The party’s platform includes strict immigration policies and opposition to EU sanctions on Russia. Kickl has strong ties with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has aligned the FPO with other right-wing European parties.

