WHO clarifies rise in respiratory viruses in China as part of typical winter trends

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO) stated on Tuesday that the increased circulation of respiratory viruses, especially human metapneumovirus (hMPV), in China follows normal winter patterns, with no emergency declarations or alerts in response to the growing concern.



The Chinese Center for Control and Prevention (China CDC) recently reported an increase in common respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hMPV, and SARS-CoV-2, based on data up to December 29.



"Among the pathogens reported by China CDC, seasonal influenza is by far the most common and is on the rise," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris said during a press briefing in Geneva.



Harris further noted that the test positivity rate for influenza surpassed 30% among individuals with flu-like symptoms at sentinel sites in late December.



However, she emphasized that "China’s reported levels of respiratory infections are within the usual range for the winter season. Authorities have reported that hospital utilization is currently lower than this time last year, and no emergency declarations or responses have been triggered."

MENAFN07012025000045016755ID1109063166