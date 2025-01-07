Reporter murdered by Ukrainian drone attack

(MENAFN) Freelance journalist Aleksandr Martemyanov, who worked for the newspaper Izvestia, was killed in Russia’s Donetsk People’s Republic when the civilian vehicle he was riding in was struck by a Ukrainian drone. The attack also left five other journalists injured, including two reporters from RIA Novosti. The vehicle was hit by a kamikaze drone while traveling on a road between the towns of Gorlovka and Donetsk, areas frequently targeted by Ukrainian artillery, missile, and drone strikes.



The journalists were returning from Gorlovka, where they had been documenting the aftermath of recent Ukrainian attacks. Martemyanov later succumbed to his injuries. The attack on the journalists' vehicle appears to have been deliberate, as suggested by Maksim Romanenko, a reporter with RIA Novosti, who sustained minor injuries in the strike, including bruising and a concussion.

