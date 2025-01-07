Biden gives top US honor to Clinton, Soros

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has awarded the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 individuals, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and renowned chef José Andrés. The ceremony, held at the White House on Saturday, honored those who have made significant contributions to the United States, world peace, or other major societal endeavors.



Soros, 94, was recognized for his efforts to promote democracy, human rights, education, and social justice through his Open Society Foundations, which operate in over 120 countries. Although Soros did not attend, his son, Alex Soros, accepted the award on his behalf. Andrés was lauded for his culinary innovations and his large-scale humanitarian relief efforts, particularly in disaster and conflict zones. The award ceremony also coincided with the resurfacing of a controversial photo of Andrés with Ryan Wesley Routh, a pro-Ukrainian activist who had plotted to assassinate Donald Trump.



Clinton was honored for her historic role in public service, becoming the first First Lady to be elected to the Senate and the first woman to be nominated for president by a major US political party. Other notable recipients included U2's Bono, fashion icon Ralph Lauren, Vogue’s Anna Wintour, NBA star Magic Johnson, actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington, and football legend Lionel Messi.

