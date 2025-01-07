(MENAFN) Outgoing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged that Washington provided Ukraine with significant military aid in the months leading up to the conflict with Russia. Speaking on the New York Times’ ‘The Interview’ podcast, Blinken explained that the US anticipated the escalation and sought to help Ukraine prepare for the impending hostilities. He revealed that the US quietly supplied weapons, including Stinger missiles and Javelin anti-tank systems, to ensure Ukraine had the necessary resources to defend itself.



Blinken credited the weaponry with playing a crucial role in Ukraine's defense, particularly in preventing Russia from capturing Kiev and overtaking the country. However, his comments on Russia's objectives in the conflict sharply contrast with Moscow's stated goals, which have included the demilitarization of Ukraine, its neutral status, and the removal of NATO aspirations. Russian officials, including senior diplomat Rodion Miroshnik, criticized Blinken’s remarks, arguing that supplying weapons to Ukraine could justify Russia's military actions as a response to a perceived threat.

