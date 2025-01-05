Moments With Marianne Radio Show Announces The 2024 Book Club Selections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Curated by Show Host Marianne Pestana, these transformative inspire deep reflection, challenge beliefs, and foster lasting personal development.

- Marianne PestanaREDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Moments with Marianne , the acclaimed show on KMET 1490AM & 98.1FM, an ABC News Radio affiliate, is delighted to unveil its 2024 Club selections. Hosted by Marianne Pestana , this year's curated list features an inspiring and diverse array of authors and topics, each thoughtfully chosen to educate, empower, and uplift readers.These featured titles represent a portion of the compelling works on the 2024 list:1. "Unblock Your Purpose: Breathwork, Intuition, and Flow State" by Francesca SipmaSipma guides readers to uncover their life's purpose through practical techniques like breathwork, mindfulness, and self-awareness.2. "Modern Friendship: How to Nurture Our Most Valued Connections" by Anna GoldfarbGoldfarb offers a roadmap to navigate and nurture meaningful friendships in today's fast-paced, digital world.3. "Not Too Late: The Power of Pushing Limits at Any Age" by Gwendolyn BoundsBounds' narrative proves that age is just a number when it comes to pursuing dreams and defying expectations.4. "Resisting Recession: How to Build and Preserve Your Real Estate Investments Regardless of Market Conditions" by Eduardo SigalSigal provides readers with tools to protect and grow real estate portfolios in uncertain times.5. "Time Expansion Experiences: The Psychology of Time Perception and the Illusion of Linear Time" by Steve Taylor, PhDTaylor explores the concept of time as an illusion, blending scientific rigor with spiritual insight.For the full list of the 2024 Book Club picks and to listen to interviews with the authors, visit Moments with Marianne's official website.About Moments with Marianne Radio ShowMoments with Marianne is a transformative hour that covers an endless array of topics, featuring the 'best of the best' guests who are leaders in their fields, accomplished authors, and experts. Host Marianne Pestana, a highly sought-after literary publicist and advocate for personal growth, brings her listeners inspiring, entertaining, and educational conversations that motivate, uplift, and empower.About Marianne PestanaMarianne Pestana is a renowned literary publicist, radio host, and curator of the Moments with Marianne Book Club. With a passion for personal growth and storytelling, Marianne has dedicated her career to amplifying the voices of authors who inspire, educate, and empower. As the driving force behind her highly regarded book club selections, Marianne connects readers with transformative works across diverse genres. Her expertise in literary publicity and her commitment to fostering meaningful connections have made her a trusted advocate in the publishing world. Learn more about her work at .

