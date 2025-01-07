(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has proposed that Canada should officially become the 51st American state, following Canadian Primer Justin Trudeau resigned from party leadership.



Trudeau stepped down on Monday quoting “internal battles” in the Liberal Party. He will still be a caretaker primer until the party chose a recent president, moving into a new parliamentary election due ahead of the end of October.



“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump stated on his Truth Social platform on Monday afternoon. “The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned.”



If Canada “merged” with the US, there globe be no tariffs, Canadians would pay lower taxes, and both would be “totally secure” from “the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them,” Trump also said. “Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109062107