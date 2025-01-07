(MENAFN) Guillaume Faye's Archeofuturist ideology and Elon Musk's technical aspirations combine to create a vision in which cutting-edge innovation brings back traditional values while fusing tradition and advancement. This combination might create a future where technological prowess and ancestry redefine civilization under Trump's conservative leadership.



Both Guillaume Faye, the French philosopher most known for his idea of Archeofuturism, and Elon Musk, the innovative businessman behind SpaceX and Tesla, advocate for a future that balances traditional values with technological innovation. Although Musk constructs electric vehicles, rockets, and brain-computer interfaces, his worldview is in line with Faye's vision of a future in which advanced technology coexists with the myths and ethoses of ancient societies.



According to archeofuturism, humanity's future must forgo linear progressivism in favor of a cyclical approach that combines cutting-edge technologies with ancient ideas. Musk's endeavors are both technical marvels and expressions of a philosophy that wakes the diverse ethnic souls of humanity while advancing it into the stars.



