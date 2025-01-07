After Scoring Zero Twice In Delhi, Congress Seeks Comeback Ride On Pyari Didi Scheme

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) After being rejected by the voters in Delhi in the previous two Assembly elections, the party is desperately trying to register its presence in the upcoming polls. It has targeted the women electorate for whom it has announced the 'Pyari Didi Yojana' promising Rs 2,500 assistance to those eligible.

The Congress has promised that if voted to power in Delhi, it would approve the scheme in the very first cabinet meeting.

The Congress, which ruled the roost in Delhi till Sheila Dikshit was alive, is trying to make a comeback this time as an independent force after its INDIA bloc ally AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced to go solo in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Delhi Assembly polls, which were earlier seen as a contest between AAP and the BJP, transformed into a three-cornered contest with the Congress making its political presence felt in the national capital with a combative strategy.

Notably, the Congress extended support to AAP to form government in 2013 with AAP gaining prominence in Delhi's political landscape.

The Congress party has been attacking the AAP and the BJP over various issues, including alleged corruption and governance failure.

The Congress alleged that the AAP government in Delhi failed to fulfil promises made to the people.

"AAP has lost credibility. In Punjab, the AAP promised Rs 1,000 per month for women 34 months ago, and today the women are at Kejriwal's door demanding justice," the Delhi Congress said.

The Congress also slammed the AAP convenor over the Sheesh Mahal row after the findings of a recent Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report revealed excessive spending on the renovation of the Delhi Chief Minister's residence under Kejriwal.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav's 'Nyay Yatra' has also given hope to party supporters who are earnestly praying for the party's comeback.

He also said that Congress does not believe in making fake promises and commits only what it can fulfil.

Even as Congress MP Ajay Maken has promised to expose the AAP convenor, he did not make any statement on the front, drawing criticism from the BJP which termed it a "deal" between the Congress and the AAP.

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the poll schedule for Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday.

Delhi has 1,55,24,858 voters and the term of the current Delhi Assembly ends on February 23.