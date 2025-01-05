Dutch Special Envoy For Syria Meets With Interim Government In Damascus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NETHERLANDS, January 5

The Netherlands' Special Envoy for Syria, Gijs Gerlag, visited Damascus on 2 and 4 January 2025. His programme included a meeting with the new interim led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), during which Mr Gerlag passed on messages from the of Foreign Affairs emphasising the need for an inclusive transition and the protection of minorities. The special envoy's visit was also intended to obtain insight into the current situation in Syria, with a focus on security.

'The Netherlands believes an inclusive, Syrian-led political transition is key for sustainable stability in Syria,' foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp said. 'It is essential that Christian, Kurdish and other minority communities participate in this process and that human rights are respected. Through Mr Gerlag's visit, we are exploring how the Netherlands and the EU can support the process of political transition in Syria. Promoting stability in Syria also serves the Netherlands' interests, for instance, in regard to counterterrorism and the return of refugees. Our special envoy also conveyed that the Netherlands remains committed to achieving justice for the human rights violations that were perpetrated.'

Mr Gerlag had meetings the Office of the UN Special Envoy to Syria; the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); the coordination platform for Damascus-based humanitarian NGO's (DINGO); and Christian religious leaders.

Mr Gerlag's meeting with the interim government led by HTS was a first meeting to establish contact. There are currently no plans to open a Dutch embassy in Damascus. It remains to be seen how HTS and other groups will carve out a new administration. Together with likeminded countries, the Dutch government is examining how a process of inclusive and peaceful political transition in Syria can be supported.

