Argentina has undergone a striking economic transformation throughout 2024, setting the stage for what many analysts believe could be a significant, albeit cautious, recovery in 2025. President Javier Milei's administration implemented radical reforms that yielded surprising results.



The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange's Merval soared by 172% in peso terms, outperforming global competitors. Argentina's currency appreciated by 44.2% against the US dollar, leading global currencies.



Milei's strict fiscal policies slashed spending by 30%. His administration cut 10 ministries and 33 secretariats, dismissing 32,000 public employees. These measures led to Argentina's first budget surplus since 2008.



Monthly inflation rates plummeted from 25.5% in December 2023 to 2.4% by November 2024. The central bank reduced interest rates from 133% to 32% annually.



Argentina's Meteoric Economic Upswing: From Crisis to Comeback and Beyond

Argentina's trade performance improved significantly. The country achieved a $17.198 billion trade surplus in the first eleven months of 2024. Exports surged by 18.1%, reaching $72.642 billion, while imports declined by 20.2%. The economy showed signs of recovery with 3.9% GDP growth in Q3 2024 compared to Q2.



The energy sector experienced a boom. Daily oil production hit 738,000 barrels in September 2024, a 15% increase from the previous year. The Vaca Muerta shale formation accounted for 58% of this output. Milei's policies attracted international investment, with a $2.5 billion pipeline project underway in Vaca Muerta.



Argentina's military underwent a comprehensive modernization program. The country acquired 24 F-16A/B Block 15 MLU fighters from Denmark, its largest arms purchase in history. Argentina formally requested to become a NATO global partner and joined the Combined Maritime Forces.



The labor market showed resilience despite economic challenges. Unemployment dropped to 6.9% in Q3 2024, down from 7.6% in the previous quarter. JP Morgan announced plans to add 1,500 new positions to its Buenos Aires operations over five years.

Economic Outlook for 2025: A Cautious Rebound

The Javier Milei administration forecasts 5% GDP growth for 2025, with inflation dropping to 18.3% and an official exchange rate of 1,207 pesos per US dollar by December. The government also anticipates a slight fiscal surplus, indicating improved financial management.



International organizations offer similar, though slightly more conservative, projections. The World Bank and IM both predict 5% growth, while ECLAC estimates 4.3%. The IMF, however, forecasts a higher inflation rate of 45% for 2025, significantly above the government's target.





Key drivers for 2025's economic recovery include:





Improved weather conditions boosting agricultural productionIncreased investments in the energy sector, particularly in Vaca Muerta shale formationNormalization of agricultural exportsPrivate consumption growth as inflation declinesPotential interest rate cuts stimulating economic activityThe labor market may face challenges, with unemployment projected to reach 7.5-8% by the end of 2024, potentially improving slightly in 2025.Argentina's energy sector could play a crucial role in the 2025 recovery. Daily oil production, which hit 738,000 barrels in September 2024, is expected to continue rising. The Vaca Muerta shale formation, accounting for 58% of Argentina's oil output, holds significant potential for further growth.The financial sector may serve as a key driver of recovery, with banking sector penetration potentially rising to 19% of GDP over the next five years. JP Morgan's plan to add 1,500 new positions in Buenos Aires by 2029 exemplifies growing investor confidence.However, challenges remain. The success of Milei's economic reforms, the pace of disinflation, and the potential lifting of capital controls will significantly impact the 2025 outlook. Additionally, global factors such as commodity prices, China's economic performance, and geopolitical tensions could influence Argentina's export-driven sectors.