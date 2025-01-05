His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahyan Honors Winner Of Longines Grand Prix Title At 12Th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) His Excellency Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahyan, of Tolerance and Coexistence presented the prize to Italy's Luca Coata, who was crowned the winner of the flagship Longines Grand Prix category at the 12th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup on Saturday.

Also in attendance on the third day and honored the winners were Sheikha Roudha bint Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Excellency Major General Doctor Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation and President of Interpol; His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Qubaisi, Assistant General Secretary at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; His Excellency Talal Al Hashemi, Board Member of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy; and H.E Suhail Al Araifi, Executive Director of the Sports Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Their presence highlighted the event's vital role in advancing equestrian sports and fostering community engagement across the UAE.

Under the esteemed patronage Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the"Mother of the Nation", and with the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club, the four-day competition is bringing together over 300 local talent and world-class riders from over 42 countries. competing for a share of the AED 800,000 prize pool.

The third day of competition at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club featured three categories, including the highly anticipated CSI2* Longines Grand Prix.

Luca Coata of Italy delivered an outstanding performance to secure the top prize after clocking a time of 41.08 in the decisive jump-off after clocking a time off 74.67 in the first round with Cassirana Del Rilate. Close behind were Ramzy Al Duhaimi and Constant Rene J Van Paesschen, who finished second and third respectively, in the category which had a leading prize of EUR 28,200.

Reflecting on the victory, Luca Coata expressed his joy. He said:“I'm really happy with this win! Ramzy Al Duhaimi delivered an incredible performance and I had to give it my all to beat that. My horse, Cassirana Del Rilate,was in great shape and gave everything. The event was so well organized and the Grand Prix was fantastic. A big thank you to the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation for hosting such an amazing event.”

Other winners on the day included Mohammed Osama Al Zabibi triumphed in the CSI2* Two Phase (130cm), while Saleh Mufrej Ali Mohamed Alkarbi topped the CSI2* Two Phases (120cm).

Reflecting on his success, Al Zabibi said:“It feels amazing after winning for three consecutive days with my horse, BEC Hugo. I want to thank the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, as well as the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Academy for their incredible support. My love for this sport runs deep, it's a passion that has been passed down through my family, from my father, grandfather, and uncles. Horse riding truly runs in our blood, and I am so grateful for this journey.”

Previously on Friday's second day, spectators were treated to a series of spectacular performances with 10 categories taking place. It included the participation of the sport's younger generation as UAE and international riders showcased their talents in one of the nation's key equestrian events.

Among the winners were UAE's Omar Abdulaziz Almarzooqi who triumphed in the One Round with Jump Off (CSIYH1* 5-6YO), who held off Germany's Yassin Al Zbibi. In the CSIYH1* 7YO One Round with Jump Off category, UAE celebrated a clean sweep with Humaid Abdullah Khalifa Almheiri coming out on top ahead of his compatriots Salim Ahmed Alsuwaidi, and Omar Abdulaziz Almarzooqi.

Great Britain's Lily Attwood delivered a wonderful performance to win the top prize of EUR 7,050 in the CSIU25-A round, edging ahead of Uzbekistan's Abdurakhmon Feruzovich Abdullaev, and Poland's Amelia Moscicka, respectively. Other winners on Friday also included Saudi Arabia's Ramzy Al Duhami (CSI2* Two Phases – GP Qualifier CSI), and UAE's Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi (One Round with Jump Off CSI2*).

The fourth and final day of the competition will take place on Sunday with the FBMA National Show categories.