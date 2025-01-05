Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Prime Minister, Minister Of Transport And Industry, President’S Advisor

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Prime Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of and Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir, and President's Advisor for Urban Planning Major General Amir Sayed Ahmed.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the President was briefed on the progress of projects of the of Transport and Industry, particularly those pertinent to the establishment, modernization, and operation of across the country, in light of the pivotal role they play in the country's development programs.

The President gave directives to continue efforts to accelerate the implementation of integrated logistical development corridor projects that link production areas with the maritime ports currently being developed, in order to become key world-class ports with massive accommodation capacity, equipped with diverse logistical areas. This shall be part of an integrated system with the modern transportation network, including roads, axes, and railways, to provide the necessary elements to turn Egypt into a global trade and logistics hub, which will have immense benefits for the national economy.

The meeting covered the latest concerning interconnection projects with African countries, which include land, railway, maritime transportation, and river navigation corridors. This shall contribute to boosting trade with African countries. The meeting also touched on cooperation efforts with several African countries in this regard.

President El-Sisi gave directives to take all the necessary measures to expedite the interconnection efforts with African countries, in line with Agenda 2063 Agenda and other relevant African Union programs.

The meeting addressed the latest developments regarding the high-speed electric rail network, which will cover the entire country and become a major lifeline for development, serving new and existing urban and industrial areas, as well as tourist areas. The meeting also reviewed opportunities for expansion in industrial areas to implement the country's plan to enhance the Egyptian industry, focusing on the creation of new factories to meet as much as possible of the local market's needs within the framework of the policy for industrial localization and the provision of domestic production of inputs. The President emphasized the utmost importance that the state accords to industrial localization and the enhancement of production with high quality and competitive prices.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.