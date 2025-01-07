Wamiqa Gabbi Joins Adivi Sesh In Spy Thriller Sequel ‘G2’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Wamiqa Gabbi, who was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in“Baby John”, has joined the cast of the upcoming spy thriller“G2,” directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi.

“G2” is a sequel to the 2018 hit spy thriller“Goodachari”, written by and starring Adivi. Wamiqa stars opposite Adivi Sesh in this next installment of the franchise, continuing the story of Sesh's character from“Goodachari”, reports variety.

Wamiqa is known for her roles in Prime series“Jubilee,” film“Khufiya” and SonyLIV series“Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley,” all of which released in 2023.

The actress said that she is beyond excited to be part of the incredible journey of 'G2.'

“The first film set a remarkable benchmark, and stepping into this world is both thrilling and challenging. Working with such a talented cast and crew inspires me to push boundaries and bring fresh energy to my character. I can't wait for the audience to experience what we're crafting – it's going to be extraordinary.”

She just completed the European shooting schedule for“G2” with Sesh.

Actor Emraan Hashmi, another significant addition to the cast, is expected to play a key role in the film.

The ensemble also features Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini.

Adivi Sesh, known for films like“Evaru” and“Major,” has co-written“G2,” ensuring continuity with the franchise's tone and storyline.

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and AK Entertainments,“G2” is being developed as a pan-Indian release in the Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, reports variety.

Adivi Sesh also has“Dacoit”, an action drama. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. It follows the story of an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him.