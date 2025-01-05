Microsoft outlines AI strategy for incoming Trump administration

(MENAFN) Microsoft has presented a detailed vision for how the United States can harness artificial intelligence (AI) under the incoming Trump administration and new Congress in 2025. In a blog post on Friday, Brad Smith, Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President, described AI as a transformative force comparable to the invention of electricity, calling it "The Golden Opportunity for American AI."



Smith emphasized the need for significant advancements and investments in AI and infrastructure to maintain the United States' position as a global leader. He underscored that a strong AI foundation would be critical for driving innovation and ensuring the country remains at the forefront of this rapidly evolving field.



The Microsoft executive also highlighted the importance of workforce development to support the widespread adoption of AI. He advocated for nationwide skilling programs aimed at preparing workers for an AI-driven economy, ensuring that people across different sectors can seize new career opportunities created by this technology.



Finally, Smith called for a focus on exporting American AI innovations to allies and friendly nations. This approach, he argued, would not only bolster the U.S. domestic economy but also ensure that other countries benefit from advancements made in AI. By sharing its technological expertise, the United States could strengthen ties with its allies and solidify its leadership on the global stage.

