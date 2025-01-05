4 Legends, 5,000 Miles of Challenge, and Raptor T1+ Set to Conquer 2025 Dakar Rally

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 3 January 2025 – Set against the challenging terrain of Saudi Arabia, the Dakar Rally emerges each year as off-road motorsport’s ultimate crucible. In 2025, Ford Performance and M-Sport will compete in the rally’s T1+ category with the purpose-built Raptor T1+ and a team of skilled drivers.

For over four decades, the Dakar Rally has stood as a testament to human and mechanical endurance. From January 3-17, competitors will tackle nearly 5,000 miles. Split into 12 stages from Bisha to Shubaytah, every stage tests the boundaries of possibility, where drivers and co- drivers are only given their route moments before competition and terrain and weather vary at the extremes.



Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Performance:

“The Dakar Rally is the pinnacle of off-road racing, and it’s where legends are made. With the Raptor T1+ and our exceptional team of drivers, we’re not just here to compete—we’re here to showcase the strength, durability, and technical innovation that Ford stands for. This is a milestone moment for Ford Performance and our partners at M-Sport, and we’re ready to take on the challenge.”



T1+: Innovation Meets Rugged Capability

The T1+ category is the top caliber of competition classification in FIA rally raid, featuring purpose-built vehicles powered by production-derived engines, and the Raptor T1+ is crafted to meet those standards. Boasting a high-performance Ford Coyote-based V8 engine, advanced FOX suspension, and a lightweight yet robust chassis, this machine is ready to endure the extreme heat, punishing terrain, and relentless demands of Dakar. Rigorous testing, both in competition and out, has honed the Raptor T1+ into a race-ready beast.



The Dream Team: Four Drivers, One Goal

Ford’s 2025 Dakar effort is powered by motorsport champions with unique expertise:

1. Carlos Sainz Sr.: The four-time, reigning Dakar champion and motorsport icon who combines decades of experience with an unrelenting drive for precision

2. Mattias Ekström: Renowned for his versatility across rallycross, DTM, and Dakar, Ekström’s adaptability and technical acumen are unmatched.

3. Mitch Guthrie Jr.: A rising American force with victories in events like King of the Hammers, Guthrie Jr. represents the next generation of off-road excellence

4. Nani Roma: A two-time Dakar champion in both motorcycle and car categories, Roma’s experience and strategic expertise bring invaluable depth to the team in his return from the 2024 effort in the Ford Ranger T1



Engineering Excellence with M-Sport

At the center of Ford's Dakar campaign is its engineering collaboration with rally racing experts M- Sport. This partnership marries decades of experience with a relentless pursuit of perfection, culminating in a vehicle capable of meeting Dakar’s brutal demands. Together, Ford and M- Sport have co-developed a machine that exemplifies rally-raid.

“There has been a huge amount of effort gone into the project and we can’t wait to finally start the event,” said Matthew Wilson, M-Sport program director. “We have a fantastic driver lineup and our learnings from the testing and Rallye Du Maroc in October should mean we are as prepared as we can be for the huge challenge coming our way. There are some very exciting elements to Dakar 2025 with the 48 Hour Chrono and finishing in the empty quarter so it will certainly be a true test of endurance.”

A Legacy of Performance Meets the Ultimate Test

Ford’s foray into Dakar draws from a heritage steeped in off-road excellence that spans over five decades, when Rod Hall piloted his Ford Bronco as the first and only production 4x4 vehicle to win the Baja 1000. From the Baja-conquering Bronco to the enduring toughness of Raptor, Ford vehicles have long embodied technical capability and resilience. Merging desert-tested design with race-proven engineering, the Raptor T1+ represents the apex of this legacy.





