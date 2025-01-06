Omani Delegation Visits Ministry Of Environment And Climate Change

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: A delegation from the Environment Authority of the Sultanate of Oman visited the of Environment and Climate Change, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise between the two sides, especially in the areas of preserving the local environment and sustaining biodiversity.

The Omani delegation was briefed on the Qatari experience in the field of wildlife propagation and preserving the environment and its biodiversity.

The delegation also visited the Southern Reserve and listened to a detailed explanation about its management and the importance of its sustainability.

The organizing of visits dedicated to hunting and falconry enthusiasts was discussed to ensure the preservation of the reserve's biodiversity.

The tour included a visit to a number of other reserves affiliated with the Natural Reserves Administration, including Al Shahaniya Reserve and Al Reem Biosphere Reserve.

Officials from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change gave a detailed presentation on the ministry's efforts and plans related to preserving the environment through expanding the establishment of natural reserves.

They noted that the State has allocated 27 percent of Qatar's land area and 2 percent of its marine area as nature reserves, with future plans to increase these percentages in line with the recommendations of international agreements approved by the United Nations.

The visit also included a tour of the Rawdat Al Faras Houbara Breeding Center , affiliated with the Office of Foreign Reserves, where the delegation learned about the center's work mechanisms and the stages of bird production.

The tour also included viewing the center's facilities, including medical facilities for treating the bird, egg incubators, artificial insemination facilities, and feed buildings.

The delegation praised the role played by the center in preserving and breeding the endangered Houbara bird.

The Omani delegation included a number of environmental specialists, including Khamis bin Saeed Al Hashemi, Saeed bin Hamad Al Rashdi, and Khaleeja bint Hamoud Al Jabriya.

The delegation members expressed their appreciation for the efforts of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in preserving the environment and its biodiversity, appreciating the experience of nature reserves as an effective means of achieving environmental sustainability, and stressed the importance of enhancing joint cooperation in this field.