Ukraine's Regions To Develop Energy Independence Passports

In cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry, the Communities and Territories Development has approved energy independence passports for each region of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Communities and Territories Development Ministry, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The corresponding order was signed on December 31, 2024.

“The Energy Passport of the region is a comprehensive assessment of prospects for the development of distributed generation in each particular region. The document allows regional administrations to develop detailed action plans, namely with regard to the development of distributed generation, taking into account the peculiarities of each area,” the report states.

Energy independence passports will help local self-government agencies to thoroughly plan the development of energy projects, in particular those related to distributed generation. This is important to ensure a stable power supply for communities and businesses.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration, Communities and Territories Development Minister Oleksii Kuleba, energy passports enable each region not only to assess its energy capabilities but also to make development plans in accordance with local specifics. This will increase energy security and promote regional economic development through investments in renewable energy and infrastructure.

The document was jointly developed by the Communities and Territories Development Ministry, the Energy Ministry, regional and local administrations, and energy companies.

A reminder that, as of December 31, 2024, the total capacity of distributed gas generation facilities in Ukraine reached 967 megawatts , with 835 megawatts put into operation during 2024.

Photo: Ukrnafta