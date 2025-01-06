Another Underground School Being Built In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Another underground school, designed to accommodate 1,000 pupils, is being built in Zaporizhzhia as part of the Safe Offline Education project.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia regional military administration, announced this on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“In one of the schools, work is underway to create a modern and safe shelter for children's education. The main stages of have already been completed: the pit, the foundation, 80% of the vertical structures. The installation of the lift shaft, staircases, and concrete structures is currently ongoing,” he wrote.

The governor also specified that the school is being built almost seven meters underground. Its total area is 1,300 square meters. The school has the capacity to accommodate up to 500 pupils at a time, or 1,000 children across two shifts.

The construction will last 6-7 months.

As reported, construction of 11 underground schools began in 2024. Two of them are already ready to welcome pupils.