Education Minister Meets ALECSO Director-General

Doha, Qatar: of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met today with the Director-General of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) HE Dr. Mohammad Ould Amar, on the sidelines of the 14th ALECSO of Arab Ministers of Education, currently hosted in Doha.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the State of Qatar and the ALECSO in education fields, stressing the significance of the Arabic language and its empowerment. They also discussed ways of cooperation in various relevant fields, in addition to issues of common interest.

Education Minister meets Arab Education Ministers participating in ALECSO

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater also met today with the Minister of Education and Higher Education of the Lebanese Republic, HE Dr. Abbas Al Halabi, on the sidelines of the ALECSO 14th Conference of Arab Ministers of Education, currently being held in Doha.

During the meeting, HE the Minister underlined Qatar's supportive stance towards Lebanon, and discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of training and development, in addition to issues of common interest.

HE the Minister also met with HE Minister of Education and Technical Education of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mohamed Abdel Latif, where they discussed aspects of cooperation in the fields of education and exchange of expertise, as well as enhancing cooperation in the field of Arabic language and social and religious sciences.

Her Excellency also met with HE Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Dr. Azmi Mahafzah, to discuss aspects of cooperation in the field of education and scientific research, and many issues of common interest.

HE the Minister Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater met with HE Minister of Education in the Republic of Yemen Dr. Tariq Salem Saleh Al Akbari, where they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of research, education and higher education, in addition to educational grants, and continuing cooperation between the Qatari and Yemeni National Committees, in addition to issues of common interest.

HE the Minister also met with the Minister of Education and Higher Education in the State of Palestine, HE Dr. Amjad Barham.

During the meeting Her Excellency reiterated Qatar's supportive position towards Palestine and the Palestinian cause. The meeting also reviewed the latest developments in the educational field in Palestine in general and Gaza in particular, and considered supporting educational facilities, and discussed ways of cooperation in the fields of education in addition to issues of common interest.

HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education, also met with the Minister of Education in the Republic of Tunisia HE Dr. Noureddine Nouri, where they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, in addition to issues of common interest.

HE Al Khater also met with the Minister of Education and Reform of the Education System in the Islamic Republic of Mauritania HE Hoda Baba, where they discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

Qatar provided significant educational initiatives that positively impacted educational system in several countries: Jordan's Education Minister

