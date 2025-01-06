Qatar Provided Significant Educational Initiatives That Positively Impacted Educational System In Several Countries: Jordan's Education Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Azmy Mahafzah emphasized that the State of Qatar has provided initiatives and contributions of utmost importance in the fields of education, and has helped countries that need support to develop their educational systems, indicating that these efforts were not limited to the education sector only but several contributions in different fields were positively reflected on the general situation.

In special remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency added that these educational initiatives and projects provided by Qatar have a positive impact on the educational system in various countries that need assistance. He praised the State of Qatar's education sector, which has witnessed remarkable progress during the past period, confirming the extent of the efforts made and that they are moving in the right direction.

Regarding his participation in the 14th ALECSO Conference of Arab Ministers of Education, currently hosted by Doha, he said that this conference addresses important educational issues such as comprehensive education experiences, empowering teachers, inclusive education, promoting the Arabic language and giving it the necessary attention, developing curricula, and other important educational issues. He reviewed the importance of the documents included during the conference, which benefits all countries.

He indicated that the documents presented are a summary of the experiences of specialists in the educational process, which constitute a priority and a roadmap for countries interested in reforming their educational systems. He added that the conference addresses issues related to poverty in learning and education in times of crises, digitization of education, and the importance of digital transformation, especially since world countries attach utmost importance to the digital transformation file, and seek to use technology, especially artificial intelligence.

He highlighted the importance of the education issue, which is an important goal, an investment in the future, and a major economic empowerment tool, to which the countries of the world give great care, appreciating the State of Qatar's efforts to properly host this conference, which deals with educational files of utmost significance.

In another context, HE Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan addressed the importance of enhancing the skills that students need when entering the labor market. He stressed the need to address shortcomings and enhance vocational and technical education, which usually begins in schools and continues in universities.

He pointed out that in Jordan there is a technical vocational education program (BTEC) that aims to better qualify students for the labour market and focuses on practical training and applied skills. It includes dozens of specializations and works to enhance the skills that the student needs to keep pace with the requirements of the labour market.

He stressed the importance of transforming education and enhancing the skills that students need when joining the labour market. He emphasized that the countries that succeeded in this are those that were able to educate generations and provide them with skills and facilitated several matters that could have been faced in the future by addressing all challenges.

Regarding the integration of technology into the education sector in Jordan, he indicated that Jordan is in the process of transforming and developing the infrastructure to keep pace with the requirements of the era and that work is underway to use educational platforms and digitize curricula, in response to modern scientific development using technology and artificial intelligence, in addition to the importance of developing teachers to use modern technology.

Concluding his remarks to QNA, HE Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Azmy Mahafzah said that managing the educational process is an issue that requires investment in technology. He indicated that the digital transformation project is a priority, and that work is being done on it, investing it in digital transformation issues to reform education.

14th ALECSO Conference of Arab Ministers of Education reviews comprehensive education's experience, empowering teachers

Read Also