12Th Grade Students In Kuwait Start Mid-Term Exams

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Muneera Al-Rabea KUWAIT, Jan 5 (KUNA) -- The mid-term exams of the 12th grade students for the 2024-25 academic year began on Sunday for both science and art disciplines. Examination halls welcomed at least 43,000 students - 26,000 for science and 17,000 for art - marking a significant milestone in their educational journey, concluding this academic phase with hope and aspiration for promising future. (end) mar

