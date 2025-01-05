Enemy Attacked Semenivka In Chernihiv Region With Guided Bombs: 7 Wounded, Hospital Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven people were wounded, residential buildings and a hospital were damaged as a result of a Russian military strike with guided aerial bombs in the town of Semenivka, Chernihiv region.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, reported this on .

“In the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped 4 guided aerial bombs on the border town of Semenivka. They targeted the central part, a residential area,” he wrote.

According to preliminary information, seven people were wounded and are being provided with necessary assistance.

Residential buildings, a hospital , an administrative building, a cafe, as well as civilian cars were damaged.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All necessary special services are working at the scene,” Chaus said.

As reported, Russian troops struck 95 times on the border of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy regions yesterday, a total of 246 explosions were recorded.