Underground school in Zaporizhzhia region to protect children from Russian airstrikes

(MENAFN) A third "underground" school, built to host 1,000 kids, protecting them from Russia's strikes, will soon be opened in Zaporizhzhia.



That’s in line with Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional administration, Ukrinform reads.



"Next is the third safe school for 1,000 children in two shifts. The arrangement of the educational space is currently being completed there," Fedorov posted on Telegram.



A brief showcasing the facility's current appearance as development is nearing completion was also posted by the official.



The head of the administration remembered that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi attended the opening of the second such school, while President Volodymyr Zelensky was there for the first.



According to earlier reports, building of 11 such schools, each costing close to UAH 110 million, began this year in the Zaporizhzhia region.



