SPRG Steps Confidently into its 30th Year of Development

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Strategic Public Relations Group (“SPRG” or the “Group”) proudly announces its transition into its 30th year of development – a significant milestone in its business journey. To celebrate, the Group will organise various events and activities, including a 30th Anniversary Logo Design Contest that was held at the end of 2024. The logo with the “30” and globe will be used in various SPRG materials in 2025 and represent the Group’s commitment to delivering the best services to clients via its global reach and international talent pool.



To kick off the anniversary of SPRG, colleagues are offered bubble tea, refreshments and massages on their first working day of the new year.

Richard Tsang, Founder and Chairman of SPRG, said, “The chewy bubbles represent pearls, which fit perfectly with our 30th anniversary theme. Just as pearls take time to form and develop their lustre, SPRG has over time developed and grown in stature. In the past 30 years, we have navigated a complex and ever-changing global political and economic landscape. We have had to face each challenge with agility, resilience and unwavering commitment, and these qualities have enabled SPRG to evolve from a local office in Hong Kong into one of the largest PR groups in the APAC region, boasting a cohesive family of 20 member companies. This evolution has enabled us to expand our services beyond a strong foundation in financial services to a broader range of integrated solutions, setting us apart in a dynamic marketplace.”

SPRG has consistently bolstered its presence and scope while remaining committed to delivering exceptional services and pursuing continuous advancement. In 2024, the Group added research capabilities as its latest offering, which will be led by a university professor specialising in research, particularly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues. With academic backing and an in-depth understanding of global trends, SPRG will conduct targeted surveys and research to provide tailored solutions to clients and the community. SPRG believes that such endeavours will not only meet the evolving needs of existing clients, but will also attract new ones, as well as further diversify the Group’s service offerings.

In line with its service diversification efforts, SPRG launched Strategic DigitaLab (SDL) In 2024, the Group took a significant step forward by refreshing the SDL brand image. With exceptional storytelling capabilities, SDL excels across multiple platforms, attracting clients seeking large-scale content creation services that engage and inspire their target audiences. By harnessing collaborative creativity and digital expertise, SPRG is well positioned to seize early opportunities and meet the demands of major clients in this rapidly evolving landscape.

In 2024, SPRG also sharpened its competitive edge by acquiring full ownership of Financial & Corporate Relations Pty Limited (FCR), an IR/financial communications agency with a 40-year legacy based in Sydney, Australia. This acquisition enhances the Group's ability to serve clients in the southern hemisphere, and SPRG looks forward to achieving breakthroughs with FCR's support.

SPRG’s commitment to excellence has resulted in over 540 awards and accolades received since its inception, including Asia Pacific Network of the Year, Public Relations Agency of the Year in Asia Pacific, Public Relations Agency of the Year in Asia, Greater China Independent Agency of the Year, Hong Kong Consultancy of the Year, Asia Pacific Financial Consultancy of the Year, Best Crisis Management Team, and Market Leadership in Public Relations, etc.

“We would not be celebrating our 30th anniversary and the many successes that have come without the steadfast dedication and teamwork of our colleagues”, said Richard. “As SPRG embarks on a new chapter of development, we will remain committed to excellence and innovation in the public relations industry. In the future, we will continue to enhance service offerings, embrace automation and technology, and offer training and exposure to our teams. The Group is also a staunch advocate of corporate citizenship and will continue to be actively involved in charitable initiatives and pro bono projects that benefit society.”





