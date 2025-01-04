عربي


Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Dnipro Region

1/4/2025 3:09:55 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy UAV in the sky over Dnipro region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about it in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A unit of the East military group shot down an enemy UAV over the Dnipro region,” the statement reads.

Read also: Civilian injured as Russian drones continue manhunt in Kherson region

As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery. Three people were wounded .

UkrinForm

