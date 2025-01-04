Enemy Drone Shot Down Over Dnipro Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian military destroyed an enemy UAV in the sky over Dnipro region.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak wrote about it in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“A unit of the East military group shot down an enemy UAV over the Dnipro region,” the statement reads.
As Ukrinform reported, the enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery. Three people were wounded .
