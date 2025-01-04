PSG For Communities Launches 'One Team Onze De Légende' Program In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Paris Saint-Germain endowment fund yesterday announced the first international launch of its flagship program 'One Team - Onze de Légende' in Doha, in partnership with Qatar Foundation through its Ability Friendly Program and Generation Amazing Foundation.

The initiative, supported by PSG For Communities via the Paris Saint-Germain Endowment Fund, brings autistic and neurotypical children together on the pitch, promoting inclusion through football.

Yesterday, the PSG family gathered at Qatar Foundation's Education City to celebrate the first overseas launch of the program.

Around 20 children selected by the PSG Academy and Qatar Foundation had the opportunity to take part in their first training session, led by coaches and educators trained in the unique method developed by PSG for Communities.

PSG coach Luis Enrique and his staff, together with PSG Legend Claude Makélélé, also took part in the session, helping to provide an unforgettable moment of sharing and joy for the young participants, all united by their shared passion for football. Each child received a Paris Saint-Germain jersey and various gifts in the Club's colors.

Commenting on the initiative, PSG Endowment Fund Vice-President Fabien Allègre said, "Here in Doha, we take another significant step in our commitment to fostering inclusion across borders with our program One Team – Onze de Légende. With the support of Generation Amazing Foundation and Qatar Foundation, we aim to train as many coaches as possible in our methodology and enrich our pedagogy by sharing our respective expertise.

One Team – Onze de Légende is destined to expand and be rolled out worldwide. We want the know-how developed by PSG for Communities to benefit as many people as possible."

Abdullah Al Kaabi, Head of Sports Affairs at Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education said,“This program marks a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership, which aims to promote inclusion through sports. The Ability Friendly Program, part of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, plays a pivotal role in supporting PSG for Communities and Paris Saint-Germain Academy. The academy's efforts align perfectly with our mission to promote inclusion and expand opportunities for people with disabilities."

Nasser Al Khori, Executive Director of Generation Amazing Foundation said,“Through this partnership, and in alignment with Generation Amazing Foundation's vision, we aim to empower individuals of all abilities, leveraging the universal language of sport to inspire inclusion, resilience, and opportunity."

PSG coach Luis Enrique said,“"I'm delighted to have been able to take part in this important day, marked by the launch of the One Team - Onze de Légende program in Doha.

Seeing so many neuroatypical and neurotypical children together, and being able to share the values of soccer with them, makes me very happy, and gives a whole new dimension to the actions carried out by PSG for Communities."

This first training session marked the middle of the three days dedicated to the launch of 'One Team – Onze de Légende' in Doha, during which numerous theoretical and practical exchanges were held on the program, the role of the facilitators, the challenges of autism, and behavior management since its creation, 'One Team – Onze de Légende' has allowed dozens of children to thrive through the values of sport, such as mutual support, team spirit, and solidarity.

Every week, training sessions are organized in Clamart and Poissy, led by specialized educators from PSG for Communities. In 2025, the program will also be rolled out in other regions of France and internationally.