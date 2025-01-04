Saudi, Syrian foreign ministers meet in Riyadh to address Syria's future

(MENAFN)



Saudi Foreign Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Syria's new foreign minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, on Thursday in Riyadh to discuss the future of the war-torn country.



This marked Al-Shaibani's first international visit since the collapse of the Assad last month, and it was the first direct meeting between the two leaders.



The talks centered on "reviewing the current situation in Syria and the ongoing efforts to address it," according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.



Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's support for "all efforts aimed at ensuring Syria's security, stability, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity."



The ministers also discussed "ways to support initiatives that would contribute to a prosperous future for Syria and its people," as well as efforts to preserve Syria’s institutions and resources, and its reintegration into the Arab and Islamic communities.

