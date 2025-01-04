Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting Of People’S Front For Democracy And Justice (PFDJ) Organization

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The People's Front for Democracy and Justice (PFDJ) organization in Gash Barka Region held a meeting on 2 January to assess its activities for 2024 and outline its plan of action for 2025.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Jabra, the PFDJ regional secretary, presented a detailed briefing on 2024 activities. Key highlights included efforts to expand organizational reach to area administrative levels and mobilize public and employee participation in development programs.

Reports from organizational, political, and administrative heads of the organization highlighted significant achievements, including financial and material support to families of martyrs, water and soil conservation initiatives, training programs, and seminars aimed at enhancing public political and organizational understanding.

Ambassador Mahmud Ali Hirui, Governor of Gash Barka Region, appreciated the progress in political and organizational development and urged greater participation in implementing the PFDJ's 2025 programs.

