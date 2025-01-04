White House Copy-Pastes From Previous Order? X User Points Out Error In Nippon Steel Order, Netizens Say, 'No Way...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House released an order Friday to prohibit the $14.9 billion sale of US Steel to Japan's Nippon Steel, citing that the deal could“impair the national security of the United States.”

The decision, which drew criticism from both parties, came after the panel could not decide whether the would harm US national security .

However, one of the X users pointed out that the order released on Friday, January 3, mentioned the title of the previous presidential order regarding a Chinese deal. The user claimed that the White House had copied and pasted the previous presidential order and used it for the Nippon Steel announcement without changing the title.

Several social media users have reacted to the post. Some took a funny jibe at the blunder, whereas some expressed concerns.

“This government is an embarrassment,” one of the users commented.

“Goes to show absolutely no thought was placed in the merits of Nippon's offer,” added another.

One of the users said, "Take it easy on them. They're all working on their resumes."

“We're in good hands,” added another user.

Another said,“Wow! Getting paid the big bucks for the detail work they do.”

“No way this is real!?!” added another.

“We need major US companies representing the major share of US steelmaking capacity to keep leading the fight on behalf of America's national interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Biden claimed that the proposed acquisition plans of US Steel by Japan Steel would put one of the largest steel producers in America under foreign control, risking the supply chain and national security.

“So, that is why I am taking action to block this deal,” he added.

The acquisition plan was opposed by both Democrats and Republicans, where US President-elect Donald Trump and JD Vance campaigned against it.























