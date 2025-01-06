Fintech sector strengthens Qatar's economic growth in 2025

(MENAFN) Analysts at Statista, a global online portal specializing in data related to the digital economy, consumer markets, and macroeconomic trends, predict that digital in the fintech sector will be the leading force behind Qatar's resilient this year.



According to their research, digital investment will dominate the market, with Assets Under Management (AUM) reaching USD3.85 million (QR14.01 million) in 2025.



The data forecasts a 7.04 percent growth rate, pushing the volume to USD547.10 million (QR1.9 billion) by 2028.



In addition, the average AUM per user in the digital investment sector is expected to hit USD523.40 (approximately QR1,905) in 2025, with a revenue growth of 7.53 percent projected for the following year.



An official recently shared with *The Peninsula* that the fintech industry plays a crucial role in Qatar’s digital assets and investments landscape, aligning with the nation's strategic vision and the central bank’s fintech strategy to facilitate the country's shift toward a knowledge-based economy.



Statista also highlights that the number of users in the digital payments market is expected to reach 2.87 million by 2028.

MENAFN06012025000045016755ID1109057692