Arjun Kapoor Reveals The ‘Only Blues’ He Allows

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor has revealed that the only blues he allows on a Monday are related to the outfits he wears.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he dropped an array of pictures of himself. In the images, the is looking dapper in a blue hued suit as he posed for pictures. In the first image, Arjun is seen posing in front of a mirror.

Another photograph has the actor sitting on a navy blue shaded sofa and looking into the camera intensely. Another picture has the“Singham Again star” holding a pair of glasses and looking away from the lens to strike a pose.

“The only blues I allow on a Monday!” he wrote as the caption.

Talking about work, Arjun, who once again gained the spotlight with his work in Rohit Shetty's“Singham Again” as the antagonist Danger Lanka, will next be seen in 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' and 'Khel Khel Mein'.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar.

It was on January 2, when the motion poster of the film was unveiled. It featured a man's shoe caught between a stiletto and a jutti. Sources close to the film reveal it's not just a love triangle, but a“love circle,” where emotions and comedy collide in the most unpredictable ways.

Talking about the film, Mudassar Aziz had said that he has always believed in creating stories that entertain, and leave audiences with a smile.

He added that 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of relationships with care, humour, and love.

He further mentioned that the film is lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay long after leaving the theater.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh of Pooja Entertainment, the film is set to release February 21, 2025.