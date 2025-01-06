India reports first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV)

(MENAFN) India has confirmed its first case of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in an eight-month-old baby in the southern state of Karnataka.



This discovery comes as concerns grow globally due to an HMPV outbreak in China.



Indian reported that the case was confirmed in a hospital in Bangalore, although state department officials have not independently verified the results.



The Health Ministry reassured the public, stating that there is no reason to panic and that they are closely monitoring the situation, seeking updates from the World Health Organization.



HMPV recently gained widespread attention following unofficial reports on social media about hospitals in China being overwhelmed by a 'mysterious' respiratory illness.



First identified in 2001, HMPV is a common flu virus, typically circulating in winter and early spring, causing infections in both the upper and lower respiratory tracts.



It predominantly affects children and accounts for 0.7 percent of flu cases worldwide.



While the virus was officially discovered by the US CDC in 2001, evidence suggests it may have been circulating since 1958.

