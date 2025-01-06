WTT Star Contender Season Kicks Off In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar will play host to the 2025 World Table season opener as the WTT Star Contender Doha takes center stage at the Lusail Sports Arena from today, January 6, 2025.

It will be the second consecutive year that Qatar serves as the starting point for the WTT Series which sees the world's best paddlers in action.

The entry list for the men's singles includes a host of the world's top-ranked players, including Japan's World No. 3 Tomokazu Harimoto, a former champion in the Doha event (2021).

Germany's Dang Qiu (World No. 9) and his compatriot Patrick Franziska (World No.10) are also in action, Slovenia's world No.11 Darko Jorgic, who secured his maiden WTT Series singles win in Lima last year, is also poised to challenge the favourites.

In the women's singles, Japan's World No.5 Hina Hayata returns after a magnificent performance in last year's Doha event, aiming to secure her eighth WTT Series title.

Her compatriot Miwa Harimoto, the World No. 6, along with another Japanese player Satsuki Odo, the World No. 7, also make their way to Doha.

With 10 of the World's top 20 ranked players in action among many more players of high calibre, the women's singles promises top class action.

Representing Qatar, seven male players - Muhammad Abdul Wahab, Abdullah Abdul Wahab, Ahmed Eid Qarni, Rawad Al Nasser, Abdulaziz Al Abbad, Issa Al Haddad, and Youssef Abdul Zaher, along with three female players - Aya Magdy, Maryam Ali, and Serena Sheikh will be looking to impress in the highly competitive event.

Commenting on organisational aspects of the prestigious event, tournament's Deputy Director Ahmed Khalil Al Mohannadi expressed his pride in hosting the season opener.

“We are delighted to kick off 2025's international table tennis competitions here in Qatar. This year promises excitement, rivalry, and strong performances,” Al Mohannadi said.

“We always look forward to hosting the championship at the highest level. Thank Allah, the Qatar Table Tennis Federation has the experience needed to ensure this edition is as well-organised as the previous ones. I am pleased that we have a professional team where everyone knows their tasks well,” Al Mohannadi said.

Al Mohannadi also emphasised the importance of the tournament as a rehearsal for the upcoming ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals Doha 2025 which will be held from May 17-25, highlighting Qatar's expertise in hosting top notch sport events.

This year's WTT Star Contender Doha brings together 180 male and female players from over 42 countries, competing for a share of a prize pool of $275,000.

The tournament includes five categories: men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The qualifiers take place today and tomorrow, followed by the main draw which will take place from January 8 to 11.