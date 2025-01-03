Let New Boys Earn The Chance Of Being India’S Captain In Future: Rohit Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Regular India captain Rohit Sharma, who stood himself down from the ongoing Sydney Test due to his poor form, said the new boys in the team have to work hard and earn the chance of taking up the leadership role in future.

Rohit stood himself down from playing the Sydney Test after making just 3, 6, 10, 3 and 9 in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah has been captaining India in Sydney, but in worrying signs for the visitors', he left the field during second session of day two's play and was seen going to hospital for scans with members of the support staff.

“It is very difficult to say that. There are many boys, but I want them to understand the importance of cricket first and also understand the importance of this place. They are new boys, and I know they should be given responsibility. But let them earn it. Let them play some hard-fought cricket for the next few years or whatever it is. Let them earn it.”

“Like, I am here now. Bumrah is here. Virat (Kohli) was here before him. MS Dhoni was here before him. Everyone has earned it. No one has got it in a plate, and no one should get it like this. Let them work hard.”

“There is a lot of talent in the boys. But at the same time, I also want to say that it is not easy to become the captain of India. There is pressure, but it is a very great honour. Our history and the way we play cricket has a great responsibility on both shoulders. So let them earn it,” said Rohit in a chat with broadcasters Star Sports during lunch break.

Speaking about the growth of Bumrah into India's fast-bowling spearhead and stand-in captain, Rohit elaborated,“Of course, he has a lot of game ideas. The way he sets an example of his bowling for others, that is class. He has that class, he understands the game and always keeps the team ahead.”

“I have been watching him for the last 11 years. I saw him for the first time in 2013. His graph has also gone up. He has evolved a lot in himself, with his game, with his thinking. The way he is bowling, the whole world is watching. But yes, he has gone strength to strength.”

Asked about what being India's captain has taught him about leadership life, Rohit explained,“In leadership, you will have to accept that you will not have good days every day. Plus, what you do in three months doesn't go bad suddenly. The ideas and mindset are always the same – the captaincy I was doing five/six/eight months ago, it's still the same mindset, ideology, thought process, and messaging goes inside.”

“But when sometimes result doesn't come, you would feel that what is he even doing, this or that is waste. We live in India, where 140 crore people are going to judge us – it's okay, as it's what it is. But the methods and ideology I have with regards to captaincy, that I don't want to change.”

“No one goes with the thought that we wish to lose; everyone has the mindset of winning the match for the team. Here, the crowd involvement is there and we need to shut their mouths – because which team has come here previously and won two Test series.”

“We know we can't win this series, but we have a golden chance to draw it and not let them win. Even if we get a positive result on our third time of coming here, nothing like it and why not?” he concluded.