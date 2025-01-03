Truth In Government And Truth In Accounting Host Citizens-Heroes Conference To Unveil The True US Financial Liabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A virtual event aimed at exposing the true scope of U.S. obligations.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Truth in Government and Truth in Accounting, two leading non-partisan organizations, are teaming up to host the USA Citizens-Heroes Conference, a critical virtual event aimed at exposing the true scope of U.S. government financial obligations. The will feature top fiscal thought-leaders and experts from across the nation, as they reveal that U.S. government exceed $100 trillion and could be as high as $200 trillion.

For years, the American public has been misled by misleading financial reporting and a lack of transparency around the nation's financial commitments. Despite the urgency of the issue, the U.S. government has failed to hire an independent financial auditor, has not issued a clean audit opinion in over three decades, and has used distorted accounting practices to downplay the true extent of its financial burden. At the heart of this deception is the Federal Accounting Standards Advisory Board (FASAB), which has been criticized for enabling a system of modified cash accounting that hides as much as $173.5 trillion in unfunded liabilities.

The USA Citizens-Heroes Conference aims to empower citizens with the facts and tools they need to demand accountability from elected officials and policymakers. By adopting full accrual accounting, the U.S. government could begin to accurately report its financial obligations, enabling voters to make more informed decisions about the nation's future.

Confirmed speakers include:

David Walker, former U.S. Comptroller General and founder of the Comeback America Initiative

Dr. Larry Kotlikoff, economist and author of The Clash of Generations: Saving Ourselves, Our Kids, and Our Economy

Sheila Weinberg, founder and Executive Director of Truth in Accounting

Andy Miller, CPA and 3 decade partner at Ernst & Young

Joe DioGuardi, Former Congressman and founder of Truth in Government

The conference will include presentations from these citizen-heroes who have long fought for fiscal responsibility, transparency, and reform. The goal is clear: to bring the true financial burden of the U.S. government to light and advocate for immediate reform in the way the government reports its finances.

As public discourse in the U.S. often focuses on short-term issues, the conference organizers are calling for bold leadership to address the long-term fiscal challenges facing the nation. In particular, they are urging high-profile public figures-such as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy-to champion the cause of full accrual accounting as a first step toward restoring credibility to U.S. fiscal policy.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, January 9.

Time: 3 PM EST

Registration Link

The event is open to the public, but space is limited.

About Truth in Government

Truth in Government is a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting transparency, accountability, and fiscal responsibility in U.S. government financial reporting.

About Truth in Accounting

Truth in Accounting is a non-partisan organization that focuses on providing the public with accurate and understandable financial data on the U.S. government's financial situation. Through their work, they advocate for the adoption of better accounting practices and reforms to ensure that government financial promises are fully transparent.



