Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Suburb, 80-Year-Old Woman Wounded

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“An elderly woman was injured in Antonivka because of a Russian drone attack,” the report says.

As noted, the 80-year-old Kherson resident, on whom the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV, was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm.

The victim is under medical supervision. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing her with assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a cyclist with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson - Antonivka village.

A 59-year-old civilian was injured in Kherson as a result of shelling from a Russian drone.

Russians dropped explosives from drone on resident of- he was hospitalized

Russian troops also fired on the villages of Monastyrske and Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 39-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman.

Russian troops fired at a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, the vehicle was damaged, no passengers were injured.

