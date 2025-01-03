Russians Drop Explosives From Drone In Kherson Suburb, 80-Year-Old Woman Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An elderly woman was injured in an attack by a Russian drone in the suburb of Kherson, Antonivka village.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“An elderly woman was injured in Antonivka because of a Russian drone attack,” the report says.
As noted, the 80-year-old Kherson resident, on whom the occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV, was diagnosed with an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm.
The victim is under medical supervision. Doctors are conducting an examination and providing her with assistance.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked a cyclist with a drone in the suburbs of Kherson - Antonivka village.
A 59-year-old civilian was injured in Kherson as a result of shelling from a Russian drone.
Russian troops also fired on the villages of Monastyrske and Bilozerka in Kherson region, injuring a 39-year-old man, a 64-year-old woman and a 52-year-old woman.
Russian troops fired at a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, the vehicle was damaged, no passengers were injured.
