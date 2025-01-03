Panama Will Put An End To The Medicine Mafia: Mulino To Reduce Drug Prices
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
In his first report to the country, the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, announced on January 2, 2025 a plan to reduce the prices of medicines in Panama. As part of this initiative, he asked the Minister of Health, Fernando Boyd Galindo, that, during this month, the 20 most commonly used medicines be made available to pharmacies with a significant discount, but he did not specify the percentage of the discount.
President Mulino stressed that, to ensure this discount, an unprecedented measure will be taken: medicines approved by
the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the United States) and the EMA (European Medicines Agency)
will receive automatic and immediate health registration in the country.
MENAFN03012025000218011062ID1109052908
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.