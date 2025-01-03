Panama Will Put An End To The Medicine Mafia: Mulino To Reduce Drug Prices

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) In his first report to the country, the President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, announced on January 2, 2025 a plan to reduce the prices of medicines in Panama. As part of this initiative, he asked the of Health, Fernando Boyd Galindo, that, during this month, the 20 most commonly used medicines be made available to pharmacies with a significant discount, but he did not specify the percentage of the discount.

President Mulino stressed that, to ensure this discount, an unprecedented measure will be taken: medicines approved by

the FDA (Food and Drug Administration of the United States) and the EMA (European Medicines Agency)

will receive automatic and immediate health registration in the country.

MENAFN03012025000218011062ID1109052908