WFG Taps Industry Veteran Benich To Lead Customer Experience And Marketing

Proven leader to drive marketing strategy in support of agents who help everyday Americans thrive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, World Group (WFG) welcomes Anissa Benich as the new head of Customer Experience (CX) and Marketing. Benich will oversee end-to-end customer experience and implement tools and education to support WFG's customers. Her first day was December 30, and she reports to WFG President Todd Buchanan.

Benich will lead the marketing team in supporting WFG independent agents across North America as they provide best-in-class financial education, services, and products.

With a focus on the customer, she will develop and implement strategies that support a robust and growing field force of independent agents to help them meet the financial needs of the underserved middle market.

"Benich has a strong track record of leveraging technology and research to create and implement effective marketing strategies," said Buchanan. "Her expertise and background have shown proven results that align to customer needs and preferences, distribution targets, and importantly WFG's brand and vision."

Benich joins WFG with more than 20 years of senior management experience in building cross-functional teams and driving organizational transformation. She has a rich background in digital marketing, marketing operations, and customer relationship management across multiple channels in the financial services industry. In her most recent position, she oversaw the development of user-centric tools to create customer journeys, integrated architectural roadmaps, and customer personas to collect data points and develop highly accurate market segmentation.

"Her addition to our leadership team highlights WFG's commitment to innovation," added Buchanan. "Her focus on supporting our distribution channels will enhance our competitive position, driving results and building on the service experience for WFG agents and customers."

